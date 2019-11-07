Memorial University’s Vital Signs annual report has found that in 2016, one in every three seniors in this province was taking at least 10 drugs. That’s 12 per cent higher than the Canadian average.

Author and pharmacist Dr. Cathy Balsam reported that a pilot project at one long term care home found patients were taking 14.5 medications a day. After six months, the clinic reduced the unnecessary medications and found the patients were happy with the result. Employees at the complex also noted positive result. In one an-ecdotal story, a patient who had been verbally repetitive started speaking in full sentences.

Dr. Balsom is hoping the results can trigger a cultural change.