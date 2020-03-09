Newfoundland and Labrador’s Team Gushue are Canadian curling champions for the third time in four years.

Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker defeated Alberta’s Brendan Bottcher 7-3 at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier in Kingston, Ont., Sunday night. The team will now head to Glasgow, Scotland, where it will try to win its second world championship.

The Gushue rink last won the world curling championships in 2017 after taking its first Brier on home ice at Mile One Centre in St. John’s. It will also automatically return to next year’s Brier as Team Canada.