The Department of Health and Community Services is asking people who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador from Nova Scotia in the last two weeks, and who visited bars in Halifax and surrounding metro communities, to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Public Health is making this ask out of an abundance of caution and in response to Nova Scotia’s announcement today implementing a broad asymptomatic testing strategy. The link to the Government of Nova Scotia’s news release is here .

Residents should call 811 whether or not they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (or signs of a fever, including chills, sweats, muscle aches, lightheadedness);

Cough;

Headache;

Sore throat;

Painful swallowing;

Runny nose;

Diarrhea;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unexplained loss of appetite; or,

Small red or purple spots on the hands and/or feet.

If someone receives a negative test result, Public Health is encouraging them to continue monitoring themselves for symptoms for a full 14 days from the time of their arrival in the province.