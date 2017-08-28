It’s been a horrifying weekend in Texas, where vast stretches of land are under water in the midst of Hurricane Harvey. NTV’s Heather Gillis speaks to some Newfoundlanders who are stuck in the Lone Star state.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.