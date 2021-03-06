Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region.

Both cases are between 40-49 years of age. They are close contacts of previous known cases. There is one female and one male.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

There are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The regional breakdown of the 87 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 85

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 1

There have been 27 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and one new recovery in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. This means 908 people have recovered.

There are three people in hospital. Of these patients, two are in intensive care.

To date, 114,480 people have been tested. People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Eastern Health will be offering voluntary testing to people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Many of those who tested positive during the St. John’s metro area outbreak had no symptoms. This testing will help Public Health determine if there are any pockets of COVID-19 that have gone undetected and it will help in the decision to ease restrictions further.

Testing centres in Mount Pearl, St. John’s, Burin, Harbour Grace and Clarenville are now accepting appointments for asymptomatic people who wish to receive a COVID-19 test. Additional mobile testing clinics will take place in Trepassey, Bonavista, Placentia and downtown St. John’s throughout the next week.

If you wish to book an appointment, please complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

When completing the online self-assessment and referral tool for asymptomatic testing, please select both of the following options to receive an appointment:

Select “I do not have any symptoms.”

Select “yes” for the question “Do you require a COVID-19 test as a result of an advisory from Public Health (i.e. a flight or a public place connected to a COVID-19 case)?”

Asymptomatic individuals who are tested as a result of this advisory will not be required to isolate until they receive their results.

The investigation to determine a source for the positive case of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region for a health care worker at the Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony is ongoing. More information will be provided as it becomes available.