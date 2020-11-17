Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The individual is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The source of the infection is under investigation by Public Health. An update on this case will be provided as more information becomes available.

The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Ontario. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The province has nine active cases of COVID-19. One person is in hospital due to the virus. Two hundred and ninety-two people have recovered. To date, 57,151 people have been tested