Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in the United States. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

Public Health is providing an update on three of the cases reported yesterday Saturday, December 19. The investigation is finished. The source of infection for all three cases is travel. One case had returned to the province from work in Saskatchewan, while a second case had returned to the province from work in Alberta. The third case was related to international travel.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 31 active cases of COVID-19. There have been two recoveries since yesterday in the Eastern Health region meaning 344 people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 70,180 people have been tested.