Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Western Health region:

One between 50-59 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There is one female and one male and both are contacts of previously known cases.

There have been six new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region and five in the Western Health region and 2,040 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 5

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 8

To date, 352,145 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.