Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Western Health region:

One between 50-59 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There is one female and one male and both cases are under investigation.

There has been one new recovery in the Central Health region and 2,012 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 11

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 7

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.