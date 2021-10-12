Two men in the Central Health region died of COVID-19 during the long weekend, one in his 60s and the other over the age of 70.

That brings the total to 13 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 21 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory on Friday, October 8. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One under 20 years of age;

One between 20-39 years of age;

Three between 50-59 years of age; and

Three between 60-69 years of age.

There are four females and four males. One case is a contact of a previous known case, six cases are related to travel within Canada and one is under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

One under 20 years of age;

Three between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

Two 70 years of age and older.

There are five females and seven males. Five cases are a contacts of previous known cases and the others are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell region:

One between 20-39 years of age.

The case is a female and is related to international travel.

There have been 62 new recoveries, nine in the Eastern Health region, 50 in the Central Health region and three in the Western Health region and 1,780 people have recovered. There are 12 people in hospital because of COVID-19, seven in non-critical care and five in critical care.

There are three new presumptive positive cases in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 69 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 21

Central Health – 47

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 0

To date, 318,500 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Effective immediately, Twillingate, New World Island and those towns and communities accessed via Route 340 starting at, and including, Boyd’s Cove, will return to Alert Level 2. This change in alert level is happening based on the Public Health investigation to date and the epidemiology in the region. While a source has not yet been determined, the risk to the public is deemed low.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 90 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster and 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster. There are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls/Botwood cluster, which are amongst a group that is closely socially connected. Given the cases in this cluster are epidemiologically linked, there is no need for a change in alert level at this time. The public health investigation will continue to explore the possibility of community spread and make adjustments as necessary. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

Public Health continues to strongly recommend that any informal gathering taking place in your home should be limited to 20 people. This will help to limit the number of contacts that each person has to prevent further spread of COVID-19. This is consistent with gathering limitations in the other Atlantic Provinces. When you are hosting or attending an informal indoor gathering – be it a kitchen, rec room or a shed – please remember the phrase: People, Space Time and Place.

As part of the ongoing investigation into cases in the province, Public Health is asking anyone who visited the location listed below on the respective date and time to arrange testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811. The business has been notified and Public Health thanks them for their cooperation. Potential COVID-19 exposure notifications are posted on the COVID-19 website here.

Dollarama, 2 Hardy Avenue, Grand Falls-Windsor on Sunday, October 3 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

People who visited this location and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited this location and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.