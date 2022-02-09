Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 50. Both are women in their 80s – one in the Eastern Health region and one in the Central Health region.

There are 20 people in hospital because of COVID-19, 13 in non-critical care and seven in critical care. There have been 155 new recoveries – 81 in the Eastern Health region, 40 in the Central Health region, 17 in the Western Health region and 17 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 17,558 people have recovered.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last update on February 8. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website. A flowchart with instructions for close contacts can be found here.

The breakdown of the 250 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health region – 159

Central Health region – 44

Western Health region – 28

Labrador-Grenfell Health region – 19

There are currently 1,579 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,121

Central Health – 168

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 112

Western Health – 178

A total of 1,136 tests were completed since yesterday. To date, 490,851 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Public Health will be revising support person/visitor restrictions at all provincially operated acute care facilities, health centres and long-term care homes, as well as privately operated long-term care homes, personal care homes and community care homes. Effective Thursday, February 10, 2022, two support persons/visitors for each patient/resident is permitted at these facilities. Information regarding additional changes will be available at that time.

Anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, and anyone testing positive on a rapid test, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction found here. They do not need any PCR testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals.

PCR tests are still recommended for non-household close contacts who are fully vaccinated and do not have symptoms, and anyone that has symptoms but has not been identified as a close contact of someone that tested positive for COVID-19. Our Self-Isolation Assessment Tool can help you determine if you need to self-isolate or get tested.

As of February 5, 2022, there is no isolation for fully vaccinated travellers; however, they are required to take one rapid test each day for five days. There are no changes to the requirements for partially vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. Further information for those travelling to the province, including isolation and testing requirements, can be found here.