Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a women in the Central Health region between 60-69 years of age. The second new confirmed case is a man also in the Central Health region between 60-69 years of age.

The two new cases are travel-related. The individuals, both residents of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from Alberta. They are members of the same household and have been self-isolating since arrival.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7484 departing Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 5, and arriving in Deer Lake on Friday, Nov. 6 to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing. Public Health is making this ask out of an abundance of caution and because of the cases announced today.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is completed. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The investigation into the Western Health case announced on Sunday, Nov. 8, is finished. During the course of the investigation into the source of this case, the provincial Public Health Laboratory, operated by Eastern Health’s Microbiology Laboratory, identified an inaccurate test result. The reported positive test result is in fact negative and resulted from a data manipulation error that occurred during the reporting of test results.

As part of the investigation, two positive cases that were previously unidentified from last weekend were also discovered. These are the two positive cases announced today.

The province has seven active cases. Two hundred and eighty-seven people have recovered from the virus. To date, 55,586 people have been tested.