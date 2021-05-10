Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There is one new presumptive positive case. Presumptive positive cases are treated the same way as confirmed positive cases and once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

The presumptive positive case is linked to Belanger Memorial School in Doyles in the Codroy Valley. Contract tracing starts by identifying any close contacts of the presumptive case. This will include the school cohorts and other close contacts.

Families that have been impacted have been notified. All close contacts have been directed to self-isolate and testing is being arranged. The school has been following Public Health guidelines by keeping cohorts, or classes, separate to reduce the risk of transmission.

There is no evidence of wide-spread community transmission in the area at this time.

There are three new recoveries, two in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and one in the Central Health region and 1,064 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 67 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 67 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 41

Central Health – 11

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 14

To date, 136,298 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Saturday, May 8 in the Western Health region has been deemed to be a contact of a previous case.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of recent cases over the weekend, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7540 that departed Toronto and arrived in Deer Lake on Thursday, May 6 to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

Public Health says it understands the recent increase in COVID-19 cases is concerning, but it’s not unexpected given the epidemiology elsewhere in the country. There is increased travel into the province. Public Health encourages those travelling to the province, as well as their families, to make themselves aware of the Public Health guidelines and to follow the appropriate isolation protocols. Everyone, including those travelling into the province, is asked toremain vigilant and continue following Public Health guidance.