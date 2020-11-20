SHARE

Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region over 70 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of the first case announced on Wednesday, November 18. The individual is a tenant of Blue Crest Cottages in Grand Bank. This means Public Health has identified five cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bank this week. All five cases are connected.

The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The individual is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. The source of the infection is under investigation by Public Health. An update on this case will be provided as more information becomes available.

The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-29 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from Nova Scotia.

The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The province has 13 active cases. Two people are in hospital due to the virus. Two hundred and ninety-four people have recovered. To date, 58,330 people have been tested.

