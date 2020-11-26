Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Nova Scotia prior to the closure of the Atlantic Bubble. This case is not related to a previous known case.

The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

Because of this case and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8862 from Halifax to Gander arriving on Friday, November 20 to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Even if someone receives a negative test result, Public Health is encouraging all passengers to continue monitoring themselves for symptoms for a full 14 days from the time of their arrival in the province.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (or signs of a fever, including chills, sweats, muscle aches, lightheadedness);

Cough;

Headache;

Sore throat;

Painful swallowing;

Runny nose;

Diarrhea;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unexplained loss of appetite; or,

Small red or purple spots on the hands and/or feet.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, arrived in the province from East Africa. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region under 19 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of a previous known case and is related to the recent cluster in the Western Health region. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The Department of Health says the person under 19 years of age has been in quarantine throughout the infectious period. Therefore, the individual poses no risk to the public. This case was not related to the previous school related case. There has been no transmission within the school environment to date.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 28 active cases of COVID-19. Two hundred and ninety-five people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 60,578 people have been tested.