Newfoundland and Labrador has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 30-39 years of age. The third new confirmed case is a woman in the Eastern Health region between 30-39 years of age. The source of the infection for these two cases are under investigation by Public Health. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.

The individuals are self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 27 active cases of COVID-19. There have been five recoveries since yesterday’s public advisory. There have been two recoveries in the Eastern Health region, two recoveries in the Western Health region and one recovery in the Central Health region. This means 312 people have recovered.

No one is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 63,839 people have been tested.