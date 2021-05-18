Newfoundland and Labrador has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are five cases in the Eastern Health and one case in the Central Health region.

The 14 cases from the Federal Montreal, the quarantined ship that was anchored in Conception Bay, have recovered and have left the province so they are no longer included in Newfoundland and Labrador’s active cases.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There is one new presumptive positive case in the Western Health region leaving a total of two presumptive positive cases in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are nine confirmed cases related to the Codroy Valley and surrounding area, and three of those confirmed cases are associated with the school. There is no evidence of widespread community transmission in the Codroy Valley and surrounding area at this time.

There are 16 new recoveries, 15 in the Eastern Health region and one in the Central Health region and 1,116 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 83 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 83 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 37

Central Health – 18

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 27

To date, 139,856 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.