Newfoundland and Labrador has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are four new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region, one in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region and 1,046 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 58 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 58 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 34

Central Health – 10

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 12

To date, 134,737 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported yesterday Tuesday, May 4 in the Eastern Health region that was under investigation is related to international travel.

The case reported on Friday, April 23, in the Western Health region remains under investigation.

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the ship anchored in Conception Bay. Thirteen crew are confirmed COVID-19 positive.