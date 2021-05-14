Newfoundland and Labrador has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are three in the Eastern Health region and three in the Western Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are two new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,083 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 86 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 86 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 50

Central Health – 16

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 18

To date, 138,037 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are now eight confirmed cases related to the outbreak in the Codroy Valley and surrounding area, however there are no new cases associated with the school so that total remains at three. There is currently no indication of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus in the Codroy Valley and Port aux Basques area.

Due to the new testing protocols, flight advisories will no longer be issued. In the event there is potential exposure on a flight, individuals will be contacted by officials to inform them if there are changes in their isolation or testing protocols.