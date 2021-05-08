The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region under 20 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region 70 years of age or older. The case is under investigation.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are two new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,056 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 67 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 67 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 40

Central Health – 12

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 3

Western Health – 12

To date, 135,914 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The department is advising rotational workers about identified COVID-19 outbreaks at the British Columbia Hydro Site C project and MEG Energy in Alberta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with the project who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result. The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12 do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of today’s cases, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on the flights listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.