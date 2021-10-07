Newfoundland and Labrador has seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and older.

Both cases are females. One case is a contact of a previous known case and one case is related to travel within Canada.

In the Central Health region:

Two between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There are four females and one male and all cases are under investigation.

There have been 21 new recoveries in the Central Health region and 1,705 people have recovered. There are 16 people in hospital because of COVID-19, nine in non-critical care and seven in critical care.

There are three new presumptive positive cases in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 20

Central Health – 96

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

To date, 314,418 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Effective immediately, towns and communities along highway Routes 410 to 419 on the Baie Verte Peninsula will return to Alert Level 2. This change in alert level is happening based on the Public Health investigation to date and the epidemiology in the region. While a source has not yet been determined, the risk to the public is deemed low.

As part of ongoing investigations into cases of COVID-19 in the province, Public Health is issuing several flight advisories. Please note the testing requirements for each flight.

Provincial Airlines Flight PB902 that departed Deer Lake and arrived in St. John’s on Sunday, September 26. All passengers should arrange for COVID-19 testing.

Provincial Airlines Flight PB1901 that departed Wabush and arrived in Sept-Îles, Quebec on Monday, October 4. Passengers in rows 3 to 9 inclusive should arrange for COVID-19 testing.

To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811. People who are part of the identified flights listed above and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who are part of the identified flights listed above and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

As Thanksgiving weekend approaches, Public Health strongly recommends that any informal gathering taking place in your home for the next two weeks should be limited to 20 people. This will help to limit the number of contacts that each person has to prevent further spread of COVID-19. This is consistent with gathering limitations in the other Atlantic Provinces. When you are hosting or attending an informal indoor gathering – be it a kitchen, rec room or a shed – please remember the phrase: People, Space Time and Place.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 89 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster and 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster. There are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls/Botwood cluster, which are amongst a group that is closely socially connected. Given the cases in this cluster are epidemiologically linked, there is no need for a change in alert level at this time. The public health investigation will continue to explore the possibility of community spread and make adjustments as necessary. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, has concluded. There were 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster. Public Health is unable to identify a source of transmission to date.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.