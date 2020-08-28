Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The new case is a female in the Eastern Health region under 19 years of age. The new case is related to international travel. The individual, who is a resident of the province, had recently returned from Asia. While on route to the province, she was asymptomatic.

The individual, upon her arrival, followed public health guidelines and self-isolated. Contact tracing by public health officials is underway. Everyone considered a close contact is being advised to quarantine.

Two hundred and sixty-five people have recovered from the virus. To date, 31,371 people have been tested.