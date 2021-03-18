Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region.

The one new confirmed case is a male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, all of them in Eastern Health. There have been three new recoveries in the Eastern Health region meaning 970 people have recovered.

There are two people in hospital and one is in intensive care.

To date, 121,348 people have been tested. People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Eastern Health, Central Health and Western Health will start vaccinations this week for first responders. Labrador-Grenfell Health will start on Monday. The vaccination process for first responders is being coordinated through Public Health with police and fire employer associations.

Pre-registration is underway for people 70 years of age and older. Anyone 70 years of age and older who has not pre-registered is encouraged to do so.

Pre-registration is also underway for home support workers. When pre-registering, home support workers will need to indicate if they are employed by an agency or by a client of the provincial home support program.

People who have access to the Internet are encouraged as much as possible to use the online pre-registration option. They can pre-register online here. Anyone who knows of someone who is eligible to pre-register and may need assistance with online pre-registration are encouraged to help as you can pre-register on someone’s behalf.

People are reminded that they will not receive a separate email confirmation for pre-registering. Once a person completes the online pre-registration process, a short statement appears on the online form indicating that they have been pre-registered. The regional health authorities will contact individuals once vaccination appointments become available.

A telephone pre-registration option is available for people who do not have access to the Internet and cannot pre-register online. They can call 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. seven days a week.