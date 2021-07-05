Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The one new confirmed case was reported Sunday, July 4, and is a female in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

There have been no new recoveries in the province since the last public advisory and 1,372 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

The province is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health because of a ship anchored in Conception Bay. There are 12 crew members confirmed COVID-19 positive at this time and testing of all crew has taken place aboard the ship. All are isolating onboard the vessel and there is no risk to the community. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

There are 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 17 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 16

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 161,510 people have been tested.