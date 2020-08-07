The province has reported one new case COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador today.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age.

The new case is travel-related. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, was granted an exemption to travel to the province, and arrived on a direct flight from Toronto on August 6, 2020.

While travelling the individual was asymptomatic. Contact tracing by public health officials is underway, and the individual is self-isolating.