Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

The one new confirmed case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 20-39 years of age. The new case is travel-related, as the woman travelled to the province from Saskatchewan.

The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province after being granted a travel exemption as an essential health care worker in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The Department of Health and Community Services is asking people who travelled on Air Canada Flights 7950 and 7484 departing Regina and Toronto for Deer Lake on Monday, September 21 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

People who stayed at the Holiday Inn Express in Deer Lake on Monday, September 21 are also asked to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The department is asking people who travelled on PAL Airlines Flight 901 departing Deer Lake to Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Tuesday, September 22 to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

People are also asked to call 811 to arrange for testing if they visited: