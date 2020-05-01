The province reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, says the case is in the eastern region. That brings the total number of cases to 259, while 230 people have recovered. Four people are in hospital and one is in intensive care.

So far, 8,552 people have been tested.

Fitzgerald says if the alert level will go down to 4 on May 11 if the province remains on its current trajectory. But she did advice the government to extend the public health emergency for another two weeks.