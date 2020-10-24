Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age.

The new case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John’s on (Tuesday, October 20) to call 811 to arrange for COVID-19 testing.

The individual has been self-isolating since arrival. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The province has 10 active cases of COVID-19. Two hundred and seventy-five people have recovered from the virus. To date, 50,455 people have been tested.

People entering Newfoundland and Labrador are reminded to adhere to the orders from the Chief Medical Officer of Health and self-isolate in accordance with the province’s Public Health requirements. Everyone has a part to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19.