This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 258.

The regional breakdown of the 258 cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 240

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4

Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and forty-eight per cent are male.

By age, there are 22 people 19 years old and under, 38 between 20-39, 38 between 40-49, 56 between 50-59, 57 between 60-69, and 47 who are 70 years old and above.

Five people are in hospital due to the virus. Of these patients, two are in intensive care.

Two hundred and nineteen people have recovered.

To date, 7,477 people have been tested.