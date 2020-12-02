Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Nunavut. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

Because of this case and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 696 from Toronto to St. John’s arriving Tuesday, November 24 to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Even if someone receives a negative test result, Public Health is encouraging all passengers to continue monitoring themselves for symptoms for a full 14 days from the time of their arrival in the province.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever (or signs of a fever, including chills, sweats, muscle aches, lightheadedness);

Cough;

Headache;

Sore throat;

Painful swallowing;

Runny nose;

Diarrhea;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unexplained loss of appetite; or,

Small red or purple spots on the hands and/or feet.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 30 active cases of COVID-19.

There have been four recoveries. One person has recovered from the virus in the Eastern Health region and three people have recovered in the Western Health region. This means 306 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to the virus.

To date, 63,163 people have been tested.

Public Health is reminding people to strictly adhere to the orders from the Chief Medical Officer of Health.