Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a man in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is finished.

The province has seven active cases of COVID-19. There have been no new recoveries since yesterday. Three hundred and eighty-four people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 77,466 people have been tested.