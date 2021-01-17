Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a man in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta.

The man is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Because of today’s case and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John’s that arrived on Wednesday, January 13, to call 811 to arrange testing.

The province has six active cases. Three hundred and eighty-three people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 76,321 people have been tested.