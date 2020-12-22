Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway.

The province has 29 active cases. Three hundred and forty-seven people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 70,780 people have been tested.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at Coastal GasLink’s 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge sites in British Columbia. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at these sites.

A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers from these sites who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Wednesday, November 25, do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.