Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The case is a man in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in the Northwest Territories. The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is complete.

The investigation by Public Health into the source of the infection for the case announced Saturday, December 5 in the Central Health region is continuing.

While the investigation continues, individuals living in Harbour Breton and the surrounding area have been asked to take extra precautions. People should stay home as much as possible and avoid holding or attending social gatherings.

Central Health has established a mobile testing site in Harbour Breton. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, even if those symptoms are mild, are asked to stay home, self-isolate, and call 811 to arrange for testing through the mobile site.

The temporary changes to the Atlantic Bubble travel protocol announced Wednesday, November 23 remain in effect and as announced yesterday, are extended for one month, up to and including Thursday, January 7.

This means people arriving in Newfoundland and Labrador from within the Atlantic Bubble are required to self-isolate for 14 days. All travellers, including Atlantic Bubble travellers, must complete the travel form which is available here. The travel form can be submitted online up to 30 days prior to travel.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 28 active cases of COVID-19.

There has been one recovery in the Western Health region since yesterday’s public advisory. This means 320 people have recovered from the virus. No one is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 64,967 people have been tested.