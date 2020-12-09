The province is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Asia.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 20 active cases of COVID-19.

The province has announced changes to measures on informal gatherings. The maximum number of people was 50, it is now 20. This change begins on at 12:01 am Dec. 10th.

The investigation by Public Health into the source of the infection for the case announced Saturday, December 5 is ongoing.

Public Health is unable to identify a source of transmission to date. This is called a non-epidemiologically linked case and indicates that there is, or was, an unknown case of COVID-19. This could happen for any number of reasons including the individual may have been asymptomatic and recovered; the individual may have left the province; or, the individual may have assumed it was a cold and did not seek testing.

Enhanced precautions continue to be in place in Harbour Breton and the surrounding areas until Public Health is confident that there is no further risk of transmission. People should stay home as much as possible and avoid holding or attending social gatherings.

Starting today, Central Health is advising people in Harbour Breton who have travelled outside of Newfoundland and Labrador since Monday, November 9 or who have symptoms, even mild symptoms, of COVID-19 to book an appointment for testing through 811.