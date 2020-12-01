Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in British Columbia.

Because of today’s case and out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Health and Community Services is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8996 from Halifax to St. John’s arriving Thursday, Nov. 19, to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Even if someone receives a negative test result, Public Health is encouraging all passengers to continue monitoring themselves for symptoms for a full 14 days from the time of their arrival in the province.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 33 active cases of COVID-19.

There have been four recoveries. Three people have recovered from the virus in the Eastern Health region and one person has recovered in the Western Health region. This means 302 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to the virus.

To date, 62,841 people have been tested.