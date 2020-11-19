Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
The one new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region over 70 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of the first case announced yesterday Wednesday. The individual is not a tenant of Blue Crest Cottages in Grand Bank.
The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.
The four cases identified in Grand Bank are connected.
The province has 10 active cases. Two people are in hospital due to the virus. Two hundred and ninety-four people have recovered. To date, 57,944 people have been tested.
