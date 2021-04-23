Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are four new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region and three in the Western Health region, and 1,020 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 23 active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 14

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 8

To date, 131,140 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.