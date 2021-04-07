Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the province:

Eastern Health – 1

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 2

There are no new recoveries and 1,007 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

To date, 125,781 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are no new presumptive positive cases.

Due to today’s case and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers and crew who travelled on the Marine Atlantic MV Blue Puttees that departed North Sydney on Thursday, April 1 at 12:15 p.m., and arrived in Port aux Basques on the same day at approximately 7:00 p.m., to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered can be found on the provincial COVID-19 data hub.