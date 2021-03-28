Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to domestic travel.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The regional breakdown of the two active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

There are no new recoveries and 1,004 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

To date, 123,543 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are no new presumptive positive cases.

Due to today’s case and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8996 that departed Halifax and arrived in St. John’s on Thursday, March 25 to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

The entire province is currently in Alert Level 2. Information on the Alert Levels can be found here.