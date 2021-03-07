Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region.

The one new confirmed case is a male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

There are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 87 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 85

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 1

There has been one new recovery in the Eastern Health region meaning 909 people have recovered.

There are three people in hospital. All three are in intensive care.

To date, 115,478 people have been tested. People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.