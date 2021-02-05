Newfoundland and Labrador has one new confirmed case of COVID-19.

The one new confirmed case is a woman in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age. She is a member of the same household of a previous case and is self-isolating. Contact tracing is complete.

The investigation into the source of the infection for the cluster in the Eastern Health region is ongoing. There are six confirmed cases associated with the cluster.

The Department of Health and Community Services is also advising the public that testing by the Public Health and Microbiology Laboratory is ongoing for the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported yesterday.

There are 14 active cases. There has been one new recovery in the Central Health region since yesterday meaning 391 people have recovered from the virus. There is no one in hospital.

To date, 81,594 people have been tested.