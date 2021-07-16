Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 aboard the second ship anchored in Conception Bay. That means the total number of confirmed cases remains at 31 crew members. Testing of all crew is ongoing and all are isolating. One crew member is in hospital.

On the ship that was announced on July 5, there remain 14 confirmed cases and testing of all crew is completed. The province continues to work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health regarding the two ships anchored in Conception Bay. The ships and crews are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada. There is no risk to the community.

There have been no new recoveries in the province since the last public advisory and 1,376 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There is currently one active case of COVID-19 in the province as well as 45 active cases of COVID-19 on the two ships anchored in Conception Bay. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health

o 1 residing in the region

o 45 on ships in Conception Bay

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 163,841 people have been tested