Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are three active cases of in the province.

There is one new recovery in the Central Health region and 1,007 people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the three active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 1

To date, 125,473 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are no new presumptive positive cases.

Starting this week, the province is going to begin reporting the number of doses administered on a daily basis in an effort to better reflect vaccine progress. As of Sunday, April 4, 2021, the province has administered 88,397 doses of vaccine. We have received 129,060 doses of the vaccine.