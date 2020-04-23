Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health, has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The total number of cases in the province remains at 256.

Five people are in hospital due to the virus, two are in intensive care. 205 people in the province have recovered. 6,902 people have been tested.

Dr. Fitzgerald says lifting restricitions cannot be rushed, we know covid-19 is still active in the province and can spread.#covid19nfld -Advertisement- — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) April 23, 2020

Dr. Fitzgerald announced two new public health orders: