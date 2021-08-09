Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

There has been one new recovery in the Eastern Health region on Saturday, August 7 and 1,423 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19. One is a crewmember from the ship that was off the coast of Bay Bulls and one is a crewmember from the ship that was anchored in Conception Bay.

Testing is ongoing for the presumptive positive case in the Eastern Health region reported on Friday, August 6. Should the presumptive positive case be confirmed positive, they will then be reported in public updates as a new confirmed case.

There are currently six active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 2

o 1 related to ship previously in Bay Bulls

o 1 related to ship previously in Conception Bay

Central Health – 1

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 1

To date, 264,546 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. If you are over 12 and not vaccinated against COVID-19, you will be required to self- isolate upon entry into the province. If you travelled from within the Atlantic Provinces and are an Atlantic Canadian resident, you will need to complete the travel form but you will not need to complete the vaccination section.