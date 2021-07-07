Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory.

There have been two new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,375 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 14 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 14

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 0

To date, 162,045 people have been tested.

The province continues to work closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health regarding the ship anchored in Conception Bay. There remains 12 crew members confirmed COVID-19 positive at this time and testing of all crew has taken place aboard the ship. All are isolating onboard the vessel and there is no risk to the community. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada.