Newfoundland and Labrador has no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The province has 13 active cases.

There have been no new recoveries since yesterday meaning 388 people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital. To date, 79,688 people have been tested.

The investigation into the source of the infection for the case reported on Wednesday, January 27 is continuing. There are five confirmed cases associated with that cluster.

The suspected case in a daycare continues to be treated as a suspected case of COVID-19. It has not yet been confirmed by Public Health as a positive case.

No children or staff at the daycare have tested positive for the virus at this time.

Public Health strongly encourages people to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the Ovintiv Canada Pipestone oil sands site in Alberta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work with the project. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.