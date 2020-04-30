Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Chief Medical Officer of Health has confirmed no new cases of COVID-19 today. The total number of confirmed cases in the province remains at 258.

Four people are in hospital due to the virus. Of these patients, two are in intensive care. 225 people have recovered and there have been three deaths in the province related to the COVID-19 virus.

The regional breakdown of the 258 cases:

Eastern Health – 240

Central Health – 8

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 6

Western Health – 4

Fifty-two per cent of cases are female and forty-eight per cent are male.

By age, there are 22 people 19 years old and under, 38 between 20-39, 38 between 40-49, 56 between 50-59, 57 between 60-69, and 47 who are 70 years old and above.

To date, 8,376 people have been tested.