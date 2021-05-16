Newfoundland and Labrador has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are two cases in the Eastern Health region, three cases in the Central Health region and four cases in the Western Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The seventh new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The eighth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The ninth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are no new presumptive positive cases. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. For example, the presumptive positive case reported yesterday is still presumptive. It has not been confirmed positive and it is not included in the province’s total active case count.

There remain eight confirmed cases related to the Codroy Valley and surrounding area, and three of those confirmed cases are associated with the school. There is no evidence of widespread community transmission in the Codroy Valley and surrounding area at this time.

There are two new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,098 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 85 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 85 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 47

Central Health – 16

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 21

To date, 139,068 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.